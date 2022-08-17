Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,275 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

