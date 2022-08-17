Keebeck Alpha LP Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

HYG stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

