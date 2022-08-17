Keebeck Alpha LP Has $591,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

