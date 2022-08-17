Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 21,821 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

SJI stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

