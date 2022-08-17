Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,756 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,605 shares of company stock worth $3,219,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

