Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 0.4%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.37). Approximately 58,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 498,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Kape Technologies alerts:

Kape Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £980.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,487.50.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.