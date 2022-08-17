Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $197.42. 35,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. Kadant has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

