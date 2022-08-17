Just Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JUST opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of £808.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.41).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

