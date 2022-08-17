Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,087 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,859. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.55.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

