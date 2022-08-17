Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 9,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $295.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

