Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,014,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,408,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $15,492,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Down 0.5 %

Bunge stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,567. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

