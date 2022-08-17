Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $115.93

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.93 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 116.68 ($1.41), with a volume of 324644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161 ($1.95).

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £643.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.43%.

In other news, insider Roger Yates purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($151,039.15).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

