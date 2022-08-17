Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 1,785,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.