Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.
In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNPR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 1,785,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
