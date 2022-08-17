Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19. 25,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,007,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

