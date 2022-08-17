Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.19. 25,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,007,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
