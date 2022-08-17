Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

(Get Rating)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.