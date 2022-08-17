JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 3,576,741 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

