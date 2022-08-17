JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €71.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.46.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 3.8 %

Delivery Hero stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

