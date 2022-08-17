Joseph Gebbia Sells 250,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.87. 4,314,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

