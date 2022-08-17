Joseph Ford Sells 6,952 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BANF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $116.91. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $75,605,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BancFirst by 5,622.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,161,000 after buying an additional 402,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

