Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,947,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,009 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $389,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.29. 19,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

