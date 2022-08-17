John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

