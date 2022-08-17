JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $103.04 million and $6.01 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 312,445,113 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
