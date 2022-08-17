JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 1,257,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 218,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,967 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

