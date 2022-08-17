Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

