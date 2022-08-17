Jeereddi Investments LP Has $289,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jeereddi Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

