Jeereddi Investments LP Buys 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 427,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

