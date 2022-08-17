JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Steven A. Museles Sells 13,487 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.
Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Featured Articles
