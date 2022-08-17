JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Steven A. Museles Sells 13,487 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider Steven A. Museles sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $323,148.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

