Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $209,500.81 and $37,820.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.