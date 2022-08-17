Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of JACK opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.