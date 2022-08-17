Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Shares of JACK opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.