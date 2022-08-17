Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $210.84. 509,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

