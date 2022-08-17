Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 417,218 shares traded.

Isoray Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Isoray by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

