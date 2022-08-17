iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.