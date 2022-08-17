iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 91,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

