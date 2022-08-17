iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

