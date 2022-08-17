iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

