iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,626 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. 29,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,785. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

