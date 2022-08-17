iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $107.00. 98,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

