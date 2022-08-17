iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Cut by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

