iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 3,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.