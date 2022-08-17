iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 3,261,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

