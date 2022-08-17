iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.