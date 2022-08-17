iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 604,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,196. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

