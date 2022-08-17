iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 107,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,404. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

