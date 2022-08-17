iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.