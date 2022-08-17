iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 7.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,133. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

