iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 228,317 shares.The stock last traded at $40.52 and had previously closed at $40.80.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

