iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,274 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.90.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
