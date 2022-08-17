iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 101,274 shares.The stock last traded at $60.71 and had previously closed at $60.90.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

