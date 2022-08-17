iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,365,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,259. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
