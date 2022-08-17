IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get IronNet alerts:

Institutional Trading of IronNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IronNet Price Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

IRNT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. IronNet has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.