Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 9.1%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,256,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,998,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
Invitae Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.
Institutional Trading of Invitae
About Invitae
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.