Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 9.1%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 1,256,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,998,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

About Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Invitae by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

